Lupe Fiasco‘s verses use metaphor and tongue-twisting rhymes to paint a lyrical picture that’s simultaneously vivid as a Goya and as abstract as a Picasso. Observing our modern culture’s warped priorities from a birds-eye view, Lupe shares “ DRILL MUSIC IN ZION ,” a jazz-inflected new single. (Photo credit Jessica Hatter Weaver) ‘s verses use metaphor and tongue-twisting rhymes to paint a lyrical picture that’s simultaneously vivid as a Goya and as abstract as a Picasso. Observing our modern culture’s warped priorities from a birds-eye view, Lupe shares,” a jazz-inflected new single. (Photo credit Jessica Hatter Weaver)

Produced by Lupe’s longtime collaborator Soundtrakk, “DRILL MUSIC IN ZION” bears little resemblance to the genre in its title, blending crisp, East Coast-style drums with dreamy bebop horns and atmospheric piano. Creeping through the beat’s negative spaces, Lupe Fiasco examines the way greed transforms each interaction into a transaction, and how the profit motive corrodes our collective humanity: “Position jostlers monitor hegemonics/Robots make the robots that solder electronics/Nostradamus couldn’t bother to keep a promise/Logic’s on a rocket, where profit defeats the conscience.” Lupe ties together his anecdotes with his gently-crooned hook, which slyly comments on how art created amidst strife–such as the drill music that originated in Lupe’s hometown of Chicago–becomes entertainment for the comfortable masses.

DRILL MUSIC IN ZION. The product of a burst of thoughtful spontaneity, Lupe created the new album over a short period, diving into a folder of beats sent by Soundtrakk and emerging with a fully-realized album in just three days. The album is home to “ AUTOBOTO“ ft. Nayirah, the mischievous, playful, and deceptively dense single that earned praise from Financial Times , Complex , and more. DRILL MUSIC IN ZION arrives on June 24th via 1st & 15th/Thirty Tigers. “DRILL MUSIC IN ZION” is the latest glimpse of Lupe’s next album, also titledThe product of a burst of thoughtful spontaneity, Lupe created the new album over a short period, diving into a folder of beats sent byand emerging with a fully-realized album in just three days. The album is home to, the mischievous, playful, and deceptively dense single that earned praise from, and more.arrives on June 24th via

Drogas Wave, DRILL MUSIC IN ZION marks the start of another chapter in Lupe’s illustrious career. The proud Chicago native has already had a busy 2022, marked with sold out shows, new music, and much more. Last week, Lupe shared “ Galveston ,” an Apple Music-exclusive track that explores the origins of Juneteenth. Lupe recently closed out his “Food & Liquor Tour,” a series of performances in which he plays his debut album in full. He paid tribute to his hometown in the reflective, self-produced “ 100 Chicagos ,” and dug into the archives to share “ Hustlaz ,” a previously-unreleased song originally recorded before the release of the now-classic debut album Food & Liquor. Beyond music, Lupe continues to focus on the community organizations he founded, including We Are M.U.R.A.L, The Neighborhood Start-Up Fund, Society of Spoken Art, and his cross-cultural content venture, Studio SV. Earlier this year, Lupe accepted a professorship at MIT , where he will teach a special subjects course on rap in spring 2023. His first new album since 2018’smarks the start of another chapter in Lupe’s illustrious career. The proud Chicago native has already had a busy 2022, marked with sold out shows, new music, and much more. Last week, Lupe shared,” an Apple Music-exclusive track that explores the origins of Juneteenth. Lupe recently closed out his “,” a series of performances in which he plays his debut album in full. He paid tribute to his hometown in the reflective, self-produced,” and dug into the archives to share “,” a previously-unreleased song originally recorded before the release of the now-classic debut albumBeyond music, Lupe continues to focus on the community organizations he founded, including We Are M.U.R.A.L, The Neighborhood Start-Up Fund, Society of Spoken Art, and his cross-cultural content venture, Studio SV. Earlier this year, Lupe, where he will teach a special subjects course on rap in spring 2023.

LFT ” program, a new NFT program that allows fans to get closer than ever to Lupe. Unlike many NFTs, which solely exist in the digital space, the “LFT” program offers token-holders an array of online and offline benefits. The benefits start with a generative art profile pic–each LFT holder gets a unique digital artwork inspired by Lupe’s album Lupe Fiasco’s The Cool, which celebrates its 15th birthday this year. Lupe recently launched his “” program, a new NFT program that allows fans to get closer than ever to Lupe. Unlike many NFTs, which solely exist in the digital space, the “LFT” program offers token-holders an array of online and offline benefits. The benefits start with a generative art profile pic–each LFT holder gets a unique digital artwork inspired by Lupe’s album, which celebrates its 15th birthday this year.

With DRILL MUSIC IN ZION on deck, an invigorated Lupe Fiasco seeks to prove once again that few rappers in history can rhyme like him. Stay tuned for much more from the legendary artist in the coming weeks.