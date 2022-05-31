In two years, Rahsaan Vaughn has arisen from former NFL player to emerging hip hop star known as Rocstar22. Whether the field or the booth, the rising star is on the trajectory to greatness as we see in the release of his new music video for his single “Bossed Up.” In the new visual, Rocstar22 manages an office filled with beautiful women infatuated with him. While he raps about being an ultimate hustler when the light shines on him, he handles the day-to-day and manages to rotate the beauties in and out. “Bossed Up” is available on all digital streaming platforms now.

Hailing from Oakland, California, the University of Oregon graduate navigated through the world through the power of the mind, learning from the things around me from lessons and the lessons of others. Vaughn is a co-partner of Unitedcoin, a cryptocurrency company. In music, “Bossed Up” prepares for the upcoming release of a forthcoming album, expected late-2022. Rocstar22’s latest is directed by Stacking Memories.

