Popular recording artist Rich Furniss makes his Global 305 debut with the release of his two-track EP, titled On The Moon. For the debut, Furniss collaborates with buzzing producer Morsey, and the two blend a satisfying amount of old sand new school house music. Furniss’s latest stems from the two huge collaborations with Apollo XO and Chris Crack last year.

Best friends for over 10 years, Furniss and Morsy’s collaboration lifts the spirit of the listener to a better place with an eased nature and positive disposition. The EP delivers the best of the two stars who seize the sophisticated essence without getting over-technical or coming off gimmicky. The two stars did consider working together business, but pleasure.

“I had a blast making this song, it come from a moment I had last summer on the ‘Rooftop Of Mr. Purple,’ located on the Lower Eastside of Manhattan. Something about playing poolside and watching a carefree crowd dancing – the visibility of the evening mainly coming from the moonlight.”

For Furniss, On The Moon joins the artist’s duo of 2022 hits “Game On,” and “Suddenly.” And with over 100,000 streams across all digital platforms, Furinss recent success prepares the popular artist for his anticipated project coming late-2022. And with plenty in store, this year now is the perfect time for newfound fans to follow Rich Furniss and Morsy as they climb the top of the charts. For more on Rich Furniss, follow the star on social media.

Feel free to check out Rich Furniss new project below.