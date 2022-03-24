Initially created back in 2010 with just an acoustic guitar and a broken heart, “Said Goodbye” has broken the spell and drawn towards becoming one of the most creative music debuts in the lucrative music business.

Recorded and released with a touch of ingenuity, the track by sensational artist DEIVED officially dropped to all media streaming platforms in November 2021. Said Goodbye was the first-ever song released by the talented artist, who was only trying to send out a message with a drop of his past experiences.

Inspired by the desire to move forward in life, the track features lyrics that encourage you to embrace your past while taking permission to move forward to even bigger and better things. Many people believe that the best way to get over someone is to truly revel in the sadness and sorrow until you can peacefully and healthily let it go. This might be a go-to strategy for such people, although we should acknowledge that it is always nice to have some music that will walk beside you through that heartbreak and make you feel like you are not alone.

Said Goodbye by DEIVED has been the ultimate companion for so many music lovers since it was released. With the help of WMR Music Group and their marketing team for Spotify the hit single has moved from zero streams to a whooping 140K+ streams on Spotify. The WMR Music Group’s team has managed to successfully pitch his song and land over 90+ curated playlists. This success has sent the versatile artist DEIVED to over 58K monthly listeners on Spotify despite being still new and fresh in the music business. His unmatched display of talent is a true sign of a star in the making.

To connect with artist DEIVED and all his upcoming projects, check out his official website (deivedofficial.com) or follow him on all his social media handles.

