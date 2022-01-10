Slicktor Victor, a fast-rising Newark, New Jersey-by-way-of Haiti recording artist, switch’s up the vibe of 2022 with the release of a new visual for latest hit, properly-titled “Changed Up.” In the new video, Slicktor blends elements of Hip Hop, Afro Beats, RNB and Dancehall to create an undeniable hit. Stream it now.

“Changed Up” displays Slicktor Victor’s maturation and growth, not only musically, but personal. Victor’s latest is the first single off the upcoming album ‘Welcome to Vic’s World 2,’ which is executive produced by Paul Couture.

Victor’s latest is the perfect jump-on point for any newfound fan. After the view, continue to follow the rising star on social media. We’ll stay tuned.

You may watch Slicktor’s new visual below.