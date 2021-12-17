Rising artist Thtbull shows us the lavish lifestyle that the grind provides him in the new visual for the new hit “Scorpion.” Directed by Phvzes, Thtbull, with two other beauties, flaunts endless cash, bottles of lean and more. Rapping about his extravagant taste, Thtbull grabs a few Supreme toy guns and watches the fun ensue. One thing leads to another and the rest of the night is left to our imagination.

“Scorpion” follows Thtbull latest album, Tb the P, released early 2021, which spawned buzzing track “10 Hoes,” “Make Me Richer” and “Your Fired.” Thtbull plans on dropping more new music that leads up to his anticipated new project, arriving 2022. “Scorpion” is the perfect jump-on point for any newfound fan.

“Scorpion” is available on all streaming platforms via KeepItPush’N. After the stream, for more on Thtbull, follow him on social media.

Watch the video for “Scorpion” now.