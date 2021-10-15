On the release of last album “To Better Days”, U.S. band SLAVES noted that their next music would be under a new name.

Today, the five-piece fronted by Matt McAndrew (NBC’s The Voice) made good on that promise, unveiling their rebrand under their new name RAIN CITY and announcing the release of their new single “Cutting It Close” with new label partner Thriller Records.

“It was in Manchester, England aka Rainy City, that the five of us met,” notes McAndrew. “Our new name – Rain City – is a nod to the serendipity that brought us together and a reminder to keep looking up even when there’s a cloud overhead. We’re so proud to call this thing our own. To our incredible fans, we appreciate you and are forever grateful for your support. This new album is for you.”

Amassing a staggering 278 million streams equivalent to 263K album sales streams across their catalog, the band stride into a new era with the release of “Cutting It Close” that will premiere on SiriusXM Octane on October 21st, before its release on streaming platforms on October 22nd alongside the music video.

The band will be heading to the UK this month to make their first performances as RAIN CITY, announcing the postponement of their European dates until next year due to COVID.

“Cutting It Close” releases via Thriller Records on October 22, 2021 on all streaming platforms.