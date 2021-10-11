In today’s Hip Hop, a superstar’s success is built on the one-of-a-kind sound created between the go-to producer and themselves. Through his winning steak with popular Drill artist Fivio Foreign, Bronx producer Luis Bordeaux has ascended from lost in obscurity to one of the most sought-after producers of 2021. While the majority believe this year was Bordeaux’s breakout year, it’s more of a breakthrough.

Bordeaux’s certified sound is a rhythmic style and melodic ear to weave between cultures. In 2021, Bordeaux won his first Grammy for his contribution to the Best Rap Album King’s Diease by Nas. Before that, the producer accumulated Billboard Hot 100 placements with Lil Tjay, RIAA gold plaques with Polo G and Lil TJay. And with the accolades, Bordeaux produced street hits that included some of the biggest names in rap, like Meek Mill, Young M.A., Pop Smoke, and, of course, Fivio Foreign.

Outside music, Bordeaux’s story entails being born to immigrant parents and finding his love for music early in his childhood. As he found a stride in Hip Hop, originally, he entered into the music industry venturing into the dance and pop landscape. He credits his influence to everything from Motown, to the Berlin electronic scene, to Hip Hop and Jazz. In 2019, Bordeaux released an album Luis Bordeaux 2.0.

Continuing to add accolades to his 2021 resume, several days ago, Bordeaux announced a new partnership with the popular social media outlet Twitch. Revealing the news with his 10,000 Instagram followers with a promotional visual, he states in the caption: “Happy to announce my official partnership with @twitch ! will be live streaming tonight at 9pm EST, excited to show my creative process alongside some friends of mine link is in my bio and hit that follow looking forward to collabing with new heat.”

For more on Luis Bordeaux, follow the red-hot producer on social media. Give a listen to Luis Bordeaux’s sound below.