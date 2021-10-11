It may not have made sense the other night for WILLOW to perform her most famous song “Whip My Hair” since she’s now sporting a buzzcut. But her sentiment of self-assurance was still there, newly incarnated from alt-R&B ingenue into the more suitable pop-punk princess. Smith, the daughter of actor-musicians Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith, wore this new angst well—along with knee-high Doc Martens boots and an oversized Def Leopard t-shirt—as she contorted, headbanged and skip-danced her way through an hourlong set at Chicago’s The Vic Theatre. (The show was moved from Thalia Hall.) And the near-capacity, mostly millennial crowd swayed with her. Some of them held up homemade signs in ode to the 20-year-old as they mouthed “​t r a n s p a r e n t s o u l” (from her latest album lately I feel EVERYTHING), “Overthinking IT” and the duet “Meet Me At Our Spot” with Tyler Cole in unison.