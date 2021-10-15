DC Fandome is returning for the second straight year with announcements ranging from DC comics, movies, shows, and games. We can expect to see a new trailer for The Batman, more information about the upcoming Flash, Black Adam, and Shazam movies, and (possible) release dates for the Gotham Knights and Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League video games. While tomorrow is going to be chock-full of DC goodies for fans, there have to be some surprises abound. So, we list five things that we hope to see or get clarity on below:

1. Some Semblance of An Overall Plan: I am not saying that I want DC to be Marvel. It’s been a joy that they haven’t. If you look at Birds of Prey and The Suicide Squad, they have distinct tones to them. (Also, some examples where the studio hasn’t meddled). If Warner Brothers committed to a vision and trusted their directors and creatives to do the right thing, the calls for restoring particular universes might not be as strong. Because it seems like the studio wants to get in its way when it comes to perceived success. They’ll have momentum, then scandals, clashes with fans, or second-guessing will derail it. If Warner Bros puts on a great showing with consistent output and not just listing projects in development, they’ll win. They have the characters and a multitude of stories to do some. Warner Bros has to run its race and learn to trust creatives without too much overreach.

2. DC Black Possibilities: In 2019, director Todd Phillips pitched a DC Black offshoot where different directors would come in and make gritter films that aren’t canon. Since Disney absorbed Fox, there’s been a lack of R-rated comic book projects outside of Joker, Birds of Prey, and The Suicide Squad. Imagine huge, ambitious directors coming in, not being bound to long-term deals, and picking a DC character to explore? You can keep budgets respectable, attract actors who are opposed to being in a series of superhero films and increase your overall fan base. Listen, we do not know what is going to come of the Deadpool series or Blade under the Disney umbrella. One could assume they will not be as gritty as their earlier movie counterparts. The market is there for the taking if Warner Bros wants it. A market that they have already dipped their toes in.

3. James Gunn’s Next DC Project: After his well-received entry in the DC universe with The Suicide Squad and an upcoming HBO Max show, Peacemaker – director James Gunn confirmed he will be working on another DC project. Presumably, Gunn’s hands will be tied with Guardians 3 for the foreseeable future, but it’s not too early to speculate what property he will take on. Could it be a Suicide Squad sequel, another DC group entirely, or a singular character? Creatively, Warner Brothers would allow Gunn to embrace his directing style in ways that a Marvel film can’t. If Warner Brothers wanted to capitalize on the momentum that Suicide Squad has, maybe they drop some hints tomorrow.

4. The State of Henry Cavill and Superman: Zack Snyder’s Justice League saw the full arch of Henry Cavill’s Superman come into fruition. In Man of Steel, he was at first unsure of himself, caught in between two worlds learning about his powers. With Batman v. Superman, he met persecution out of fear of who he was and still sacrificed himself. Justice League saw the iteration of his character embrace his power and heritage. It would be fun to see this fully realized Clark Kent/Superman, either in another standalone or cameos throughout the Earth one films as an overall presence. Warner Bros has been moot on any information when it comes to bringing him back into the fold. There is a Val-Zod live-action project currently being worked on, but as we see with Batman, multiple instances characters can exist at one time.

5. More Info On HBO Max Projects: We know that Batgirl, Static Shock, the Batman GCPD spinoff, Green Lantern Corps, Peacemaker, and some sort of Justice League Dark series are coming to HBO Max in the future. All these projects are at various stages of development – some are still casting, in pre-production, etc. As Warner Bros builds up its Max/DC war chest of content, it would be cool to lay things out to get fans excited. Also, reiterate that series such as DC Titans and Doom Patrol are currently going on.

DC FanDome 2021 returns on Saturday, October 16, 2021, starting at 10 am PT/1 pm ET. You can watch it here.