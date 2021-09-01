After almost two years, Modest Mouse returned to play The Anthem in Washington, D.C. on August 17th, 2021. Modest Mouse is now on tour to perform their latest album, The Golden Casket, which was released on June 25th, 2021. The Districts opened for them, playing songs from their fourth studio album, You Know I’m Not Going Anywhere, and other selections.

Masked and ready with vaccination and/or COVID tests in hand, the crowd filled the venue quickly. Rob Grote of The Districts remarked that it was nice to be back in The Capital for the first time since “he who must not be named” was no longer in town. The crowd laughed. They played a long set and were encouraged by cheers from the audience to play an encore.

With the crowd roaring in excitement, Modest Mouse played a full set in front of rainbow lights. The vibe was mellow and groovy; people danced all together. Again, there were cheers for “one more song” at the end, and to everyone’s surprise, they came back for two encores. Here’s the setlist from Washington, D.C.:

The World at Large Dramamine Fuck Your Acid Trip Back to the Middle 3rd Planet Night on the Sun Lampshades on Fire Cowboy Dan Never Fuck a Spider on the Fly Missed the Boat Bukowski Satin in a Coffin Dashboard Ocean Breathes Salty Wooden Soldiers

Encore 1

Breakthrough We Are Between We’re Lucky Black Cadillacs Spitting Venom

Encore 2

Japanese Trees Tiny Cities Made of Ashes

Galleries from the show are below:

The Districts:

Modest Mouse: