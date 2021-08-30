“A hot Wednesday night in Chula Vista was the perfect setting for an awesome good old fashion rock show, The Black Crowes “Shake Your Money Maker/30th Anniversary Tour” featuring the Los Angeles based band Dirty Honey did not disappoint. (Photos by Samantha Madnick)

You could really feel the energy from the crowd build as the opener, Dirty Honey, got everyone in the mood with their old style rocking blues with a modern twist. Their 2021 hit “California Dreamin'” was definitely a crowd favorite. They are a fun and energetic band! Definitely, don’t sleep on these guys!

The crowd had filled the arena by the time The Black Crowes hit the stage. Immediately, people were up out of their seats “Shaking their MONEY MAKERS”, as the Black Crowes would say. Singer, Chris Robinson, is 100% on his game. He gets the crowd going with a flick of his wrist and wave of his crow umbrella.

They played 19 songs without missing a beat! They may be “old guys” but that just gives them the experience they need to put on one killer show! This band rocks, no doubt about that!”

