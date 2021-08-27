For 15 years, the Pitchfork Music Festival has delivered an eclectic musical lineup, singular in its ability to place contemporary, cutting-edge acts alongside some of the most revered artists of our time. It’s this unique blend of discovery and tradition that makes the Pitchfork Music Festival stand out as one of the most celebrated weekends of the year.



“We are unbelievably excited to celebrate the return of live shows, our music community, and, most importantly, the artists and events crews who have made this year’s festival possible,” says editor in chief of Pitchfork, Puja Patel. “I know this will be a cathartic weekend for all of us, and that it lands right before the 25th anniversary of the publication makes it all the more special.”



Pitchfork Music Festival tickets are on sale now. Three-day passes are $195 and single-day passes are $90. The Pitchfork PLUS upgrade, including a range of exclusive amenities, is $385 for a three-day pass and $185 for a single-day pass. If the festival is postponed or rescheduled due to COVID-19, ticket buyers can keep their passes for the new dates or request a refund. More details are available here.



To ensure the health and safety of guests, artists, and staff, the Pitchfork Music Festival will adhere to the city of Chicago’s COVID-19 protocol, and will keep attendees updated as federal, state, and local regulations evolve. For the latest safety guidelines, visit Pitchfork Music Festival’s FAQ page, and follow @PitchforkFest on Instagram and Twitter.

FRIDAY

Phoebe Bridgers

Big Thief

Animal Collective

The Fiery Furnaces

Yaeji

black midi

Hop Along

Kelly Lee Owens

Ela Minus

DEHD

The Soft Pink Truth

DJ Nate

Dogleg

Armand Hammer

SATURDAY

St. Vincent

Angel Olsen

Kim Gordon

Ty Segall & Freedom Band

Waxahatchee

Jay Electronica

Jamila Woods

Georgia Anne Muldrow

Faye Webster

Amaarae

Maxo Kream

Divino Niño

Bartees Strange

Horsegirl

SUNDAY

Erykah Badu

Flying Lotus

Thundercat

Danny Brown

Cat Power

Andy Shauf

Caroline Polachek

Yves Tumor

The Weather Station

Mariah the Scientist

oso oso

KeiyaA

Special Interest

Cassandra Jenkins

COVID-19 regulations currently include:

● Attendees aged 12 and older will be required to provide proof of a COVID vaccination or a negative PCR test within the past 24 hours, each day of the festival. Visit the city of Chicago’s website for a list of local COVID-19 test providers (here), and vaccination providers (here).

● In accordance with current IDPH and CDPH guidelines, masks will be required throughout festival grounds. Masks may be removed when eating and drinking. Pitchfork is working closely with local health officials and will continue to update this policy as local guidelines become available.

