For 15 years, the Pitchfork Music Festival has delivered an eclectic musical lineup, singular in its ability to place contemporary, cutting-edge acts alongside some of the most revered artists of our time. It’s this unique blend of discovery and tradition that makes the Pitchfork Music Festival stand out as one of the most celebrated weekends of the year.
“We are unbelievably excited to celebrate the return of live shows, our music community, and, most importantly, the artists and events crews who have made this year’s festival possible,” says editor in chief of Pitchfork, Puja Patel. “I know this will be a cathartic weekend for all of us, and that it lands right before the 25th anniversary of the publication makes it all the more special.”
Pitchfork Music Festival tickets are on sale now. Three-day passes are $195 and single-day passes are $90. The Pitchfork PLUS upgrade, including a range of exclusive amenities, is $385 for a three-day pass and $185 for a single-day pass. If the festival is postponed or rescheduled due to COVID-19, ticket buyers can keep their passes for the new dates or request a refund. More details are available here.
To ensure the health and safety of guests, artists, and staff, the Pitchfork Music Festival will adhere to the city of Chicago’s COVID-19 protocol, and will keep attendees updated as federal, state, and local regulations evolve. For the latest safety guidelines, visit Pitchfork Music Festival’s FAQ page, and follow @PitchforkFest on Instagram and Twitter.
FRIDAY
Phoebe Bridgers
Big Thief
Animal Collective
The Fiery Furnaces
Yaeji
black midi
Hop Along
Kelly Lee Owens
Ela Minus
DEHD
The Soft Pink Truth
DJ Nate
Dogleg
Armand Hammer
SATURDAY
St. Vincent
Angel Olsen
Kim Gordon
Ty Segall & Freedom Band
Waxahatchee
Jay Electronica
Jamila Woods
Georgia Anne Muldrow
Faye Webster
Amaarae
Maxo Kream
Divino Niño
Bartees Strange
Horsegirl
SUNDAY
Erykah Badu
Flying Lotus
Thundercat
Danny Brown
Cat Power
Andy Shauf
Caroline Polachek
Yves Tumor
The Weather Station
Mariah the Scientist
oso oso
KeiyaA
Special Interest
Cassandra Jenkins
COVID-19 regulations currently include:
● Attendees aged 12 and older will be required to provide proof of a COVID vaccination or a negative PCR test within the past 24 hours, each day of the festival. Visit the city of Chicago’s website for a list of local COVID-19 test providers (here), and vaccination providers (here).
● In accordance with current IDPH and CDPH guidelines, masks will be required throughout festival grounds. Masks may be removed when eating and drinking. Pitchfork is working closely with local health officials and will continue to update this policy as local guidelines become available.