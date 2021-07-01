Rising alt/pop sensation Lana Love has emerged from Atlanta, Georgia with an undeniable arsenal of talents and embarrassment of riches. Love fully embodies the spirit of being a singer/songwriter who’s talent includes being classically trained as a pianist/musician, trained dancer, actor and burgeoning entrepreneur.

The journey for Lana Love really begins when she was a 4-year old obsessed with Andrew Lloyd Weber’s Phantom of the Opera and started playing “Music of the Night” on piano in her living room. This sent her down a path that found her fully immersed in honing and expressing her artistry in every medium at her disposable.

Her list of accomplishments is as impressive as it is long. Her first song was written by age 7. She studied music at the University of Florida and the American Music Theater and Dramatic Academy in New York. In her late teens, she was featured in several musical productions as a singer/actor/dancer produced by Disney and Nickelodeon that were presented internationally in over 20 countries throughout Europe. Back in the US she has amassed a number of television credits on programs that were broadcast by HBO, Warner Brothers, Discovery Channel, YouTube and Telemundo. She has also opened for mega rappers like Snoop Dogg and Wu Tang Clan, among other, dabbled in EDM and been a featured guest artist on RAF MC’s Latin dance track, “Baila.”

And presently, Lana Love has released her newest single, “American Love.” The song was recorded with the help of a full band, orchestra, and even a gothic choir, and conjures up images of classic films backed with an unparalleled symphonic-rock soundtrack. Substream is thrilled to be teaming up with Love to exclusively premiere the accompanying music video, which can be found below. (Photo by Ashley Osborn)

On the new single, Lana shares “This song holds up a mirror to reflect on our own outdated belief systems and ideals of the ‘American Dream’ in hopes to inspire a new dream for the generation to come.”

“On a personal note, this release commemorates the declaration of my own independence as a female artist – this is my first time putting out a project that is 100% self-owned. I will be toasting with my flag held high on this Holiday of Sovereignty.”

Lana Love has also announced that, after three years, her self-titled EP will be released on October 1. The EP tells the story of Lana’s tremulous journey within the music industry – from genre shifts to medical stress and unfathomable heartbreak, this collection of songs has seen it all.