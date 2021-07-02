Today, breakout singer-songwriter jxdn releases his highly-anticipated debut album, Tell Me About Tomorrow, via Travis Barker’s DTA Records. LISTEN HERE. The 18-track album, produced by Barker, is an undeniable showing of jxdn’s rising rockstar status. The energetic pop-punk record is filled with catchy hooks, infectious melodies, and incredible vocals from jxdn. (Photo by Cynthia Parkhurst)

“jxdn brings a new young energy for the next wave of pop punk,” states Barker. “We took time to really think everything out and make sure the album would be a complete body of work from front to back. And that’s exactly what it is.”

“No one really knows how long it takes to make the perfect album. For us, it took a year. I’m just blessed to be a part of a genre that inspires millions, including myself, daily. We worked hard, learned a lot, and now we’re ready for the world to hear it”, explains jxdn.

Paying tribute to pop-punk’s roots while adding his own modern sound is showcased throughout the entire album. On the anthemic “A Wasted Year,” he pays homage to Blink-182 with an interpolation of their hit “Feeling This.” The lead single, “Wanna Be,” is an epic collaboration with Machine Gun Kelly, and will impact Alternative Radio this month. Watch the music video featuring both stars HERE. Additionally, Tell Me About Tomorrow includes jxdn’s critically acclaimed singles, “Think About Me,” “So What!,” “Tonight” ft. iann dior, “Better Off Dead,” and the RIAA gold-certified hit “Angels & Demons.” Full tracklisting is below.

jxdn will join as direct support for MGK’s SOLD-OUT Fall 2021 “Tickets To My Downfall” U.S. Tour. He will also perform at some of the year’s largest festivals including Lollapalooza, Austin City Limits, Firefly, and Reading and Leeds. Fans can expect more tour dates to be announced soon.

jxdn shows no signs of slowing down as he continues to add to an already impressive list of career accolades. The breakout artist made his television performance debut, showcasing his undeniable stage presence on Jimmy Kimmel Live!. Additionally, he received a 2021 iHeartRadio Music Award nomination, performed on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, and his label debut single, “Angels & Demons,” has been certified gold. Barker surprised jxdn with the gold plaque to commemorate the milestone.