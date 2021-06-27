Everyone’s favorite punk rock agitators, Drug Church, have released their new EP, Tawny, out today via Pure Noise Records. The four-song release bridges the gap from their 2018 LP, Cheer, to the band’s impending fourth full-length. Cheer was acclaimed by both fans and critics alike (including praise from the likes of Stereogum, Noisey, Revolver, BrooklynVegan, and more), and Tawny shows that Drug Church are still pushing their blend of hardcore aggression and massive, ’90s-indebted hooks to even great heights.

Tawny is comprised of two brand new songs, “Tawny” and “Head-Off,” along with Drug Church‘s crushing 2020 single “Bliss Out,” and a cover of Arcwelder’s “Remember To Forget.” The two new track feature some of the band’s most dynamic songwriting to date, building on the most melodic moments of Cheer without losing any of the bite and energy that has made Drug Church so appealing to fans of heavy and catchy music alike. (photographer credit: Kat Nijmeddin)

“Head-Off” opens Tawny and immediately makes it clear that Drug Church aren’t content to rest on their laurels. The song begins with a driving beat from drummer Chris Villeneuve while guitarists Nick Cogan and Cory Galusha weave unexpectedly shimmering guitar lines overtop of Pat Wynne’s propulsive bass; even vocalist Patrick Kindlon’s customary roar has taken a turn, with layered vocals and the singer’s cadences at their most instantly hooky. Meanwhile, the EP’s title track is a towering wall of heavy guitars and pummeling drums with an anthemic climax that hints at the band’s ever-expanding songwriting toolbox. All of these melodic moments only serve to make Drug Church‘s sound even more combustable, and “Head-Off” and “Tawny” both erupt into immensely satisfying blasts of powerhouse guitars and Kindlon’s sardonic bark. Never one to flinch at the darker corners of the human condition, Kindlon’s lyrics remain as vitriolic as ever. “People are so happy to not be in the guillotine, they’ll cheer at anyone else’s execution,” he says. “I’ve about had it with that.”

The EP closes with Drug Church‘s taut rendition of the Arcwelder song “Remember To Forget,” which again highlights the band’s growing melodicism while also nodding to their willingness to carry the torch for stubbornly outsider guitar music. “You don’t need to be the world’s best band to write a perfect song,” Kindlon says. “Arcwelder are guys who like playing guitar music. They had some small success at it. Still, this song has been in my head for a long time. And that’s a type of success that doesn’t get measured. We’re all gonna be erased when the sun expands. Chasing fame makes you dumber than you are.”

Tawny is just the beginning of the surprises Drug Church have up their sleeve, and luckily, with LP4 coming soon, listeners won’t have to wait long to hear more. The band will also be on tour in 2021, with a lengthy run of North American shows this fall with Citizen, Glitterer, and Floating Room.