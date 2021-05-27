Long Beach based trio half•alive release their new song “TIME 2” along with a music video via RCA Records. “TIME 2” was produced by three-time GRAMMY Award-winner Ariel Rechtshaid (Vampire Weekend, Adele, HAIM) and co-written with Dan Nigro (Olivia Rodrigo). The music video was self-directed by the band and long time collaborators JA Collective. (Photo credit Brantley Gutierrez)

half•alive explains, “The lyrical message of “TIME 2” ended up shocking us in a very prophetic way…The song speaks about waking up in the chaos of life & remembering a child-like state of mind. It calls to reset, & return to the beginning. The moment we finished writing the song, the world was subdued into a global time-out. Production on the song, along with everything else, came to a standstill. A year has passed, & now in May 2021 we find ourselves looking down at the lyrics in awe… “I’m fleeing to the wonder I lost when I was younger, the simple child state of mind. It’s comin’ like the sunshine, rising in the morning. I’m waking up it’s time—Fighting the constant, forgetting to give it up. I forgot what I wanted, now i’m waking up it’s time.””

“TIME 2” follows the release of half•alive’s latest single “What’s Wrong” which has garnered over 5.1 million streams worldwide and recently had the honor of “Most Added” at Alt Radio in the US. The band will be performing “What’s Wrong” June 1st on Jimmy Kimmel Live! at 11:35/10:35c on ABC.

Additionally, half•alive will be playing at The Wiltern in Los Angeles on September 16th and at Life is Beautiful Music & Art Festival on September 19th.

