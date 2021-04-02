Seattle native FENCES, the alter-ego of musician/songwriter Christopher Mansfield, has released a brand-new track ‘Boot Height’ via ENCI. The song appears on his just-announced new EP ‘Wide Eyed Elk Ensemble’ set for release on April 30. Fences released his first LP – the critically-acclaimed ‘Failure Sculptures’ – late in 2019, followed by a Deluxe version of the album that dropped earlier this year. (Photo Credit Adam DeGross)

“I was on a four-wheeler once after a friend had died. I rode it to the top of a hill and I saw an elk and steam came out of his nose. When he noticed the hum of my engine his eyes widened and I never forgot that. Clearly animals are a great analogy for love and death and the middle part of human experience. The EP feels like this. It was made quickly and with no intention other than to fill the room with something beautiful. It was myself and Dru and Adam. I remember laughter after tracking certain parts. It was a joy, truly. The EP is the middle part and the steam. The elk. ‘Boot Height’ however is the beginning before the beginning. The past life. A love so bold that it transfers. Like when your grandmother comes back as a hummingbird.

The first video for the EP was done by two beautiful artists in New York City. We found some magic in a bicoastal sense that I never really have done before and it gives me more of an acceptance of modern technology. You can see their hands and see the wall being broken.

Nothing is a lie. It’s all trying and so are we.” – Christopher Mansfield, Fences –

Streams “Boot Height” on digital platforms: https://orcd.co/bootheight​

‘Boot Height’ appears on the upcoming EP ‘Wide Eyed Elk Ensemble’ out April 30 on ENCI Records.

Video by Not Here https://www.not-here.info/​

Follow Fences

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

Fences Website: https://encimusic.com/fences