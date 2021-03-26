Taylor Swift has become a fan of short-notice releases.

This Wednesday, the pop princess announced she will be releasing previously unheard single, ‘You All Over Me (From The Vault)’.

Posting on Twitter, Swift wrote: “I wanted to let you know that the first ‘From the Vault’ song I’m releasing from ‘Fearless (Taylor’s Version)’ comes out tomorrow at midnight eastern.

“It’s called ‘You All Over Me (From The Vault)’. One thing I’ve been loving about these From The Vault songs is that they’ve never been heard, so I can experiment, play, and even include some of my favourite artists.”

Once again produced by frequent collaborator Aaron Dessner (of The National), the track is taken from Taylor’s upcoming re-recorded version of her 2008 album, ‘Fearless’, and will feature fellow country singer-songwriter Maren Morris.

‘Fearless (Taylor’s Version)’ is set to arrive to streaming services April 9th, and comes on the heels of Swift’s year-end public battle with her former label, after the masters to her original ‘Fearless’ recording, among other albums, were sold to Scooter Braun, allegedly without her consent.

Lockdown, however, has proved fruitful for Taylor: the quiet months of quarantine have seen her release two albums, ‘Folklore’ and sister-album ‘Evermore’, as well as a documentary detailing the process, Folklore: The Long Pond Sessions.