Today, rising star Yung Pooda releases the visual presentation to his new hit “Chicken N Grits” featuring Dreamdoll. In preparation for an anticipated 2021 album, Pooda plays an ambitious cook in the Mokablu-directed video with dreams of leveling up but first, must deal with refund-demanding disgruntle customers. At the home of the big booty, Pooda is surrounded by voluptuous co-workers but comes face-to-face with the face of the moniker in an extremely angry Dreamdoll, who comes in barking orders, demanding compensation, taking the crown of Miss Big Booty Chick.

The chemistry between Pooda and Dreamdoll is electric. Fans will be obsessed with the collaboration and demand more between the two in the near future — possibly a collaboration album. Yung Pooda released three new singles in 2020, including “Chicken N Grits.” All in preparation of a full-length album, currently in the works, expected for a Summer 2021 release. “Chicken N Grits” is produced by Mid Jordan.

After the view, continue following Yung Pooda daily on Instagram. “Chicken N Grits” is available now via 10 Records/EMPIRE. Dreamdoll appears on the song via District 18.

Watch the full video for “Chicken N Grits” below.