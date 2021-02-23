Late January, Capitol CMG and VME released the new EP from the stunning Bronx recording star Angie Rose, properly-titled, Unstoppable. In support of the new release, the Puerto Rican singer-emcee drops two new visual presentations for project-cuts “Unstoppable (Do It Again)” and “Not A Monster.”

On “Unstoppable (Do It Again),” Rose displays her diverse personality — ranging from beautiful bombshell to laid-back homegirl to fashionable businesswoman — while she recites a groovy sing-a-long that infects newfound fans, immediately. “Not A Monster” showcases an intensely artistic lyricist that unveils a deeply introspective wordplay about her personal trials and tribulations. The song has topped Spotify’s Latin playlist and transformed Angie Rose into a spankin’ new artist-to-watch of 2021.

Her backstory, growing up in The Bronx, the birthplace of hip-hop, and around the influences by her Puerto Rican roots, Rose’s musical mindset has formed an armor to withstand a world and an industry that isn’t always welcoming to women holding a mic. Rose, a SXSW fave, has graced stages across the festival spectrum with her signature blend of humility and barrio flow, appearing on stages with Pardison Fontaine, Andy Mineo, Christon Gray, and Oswin Benjamin.

Rose’s Unstoppable is a 7-track effort led by “Not A Monster” and filled with bouncy beats, quick-witted lyricism, and her soulful trademark hooks lace the tracklist, featuring anthems such as “7 Gold Chains”, that can be taken to the party or on a transformational journey. The standout, “Angels,” demonstrates her divine belief in the protection she’s felt journeying through the insular storms of her life.

Rose’s foundation of the same title was recently honored by FEMA for its philanthropic efforts and youth outreach programs. This Spring, you can catch Angie Rose performing at the 25th Annual 100 Hispanic Women gala, spreading her inspiring message of unstoppable resilience. For more on Angie Rose, follow her on Instagram.

Watch the new visual above and stream the complete project below.