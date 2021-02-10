Austin Fillmore has been a hip hop fan for much of his life. You can hear such on his recent collaboration track “U Lie I Cry” with Remy Prosper that just came out this past Friday. Check it out right after you take a gander at his list of the ten hip hop songs that he believes will live forever:
-
“Rapper’s Delight” – The Sugarhill Gang
AF: Let’s start with the first rap song!
SW: Now what you read is not a test, I’m writing to the beat.
AF: This song is the very beginning of hip hop music becoming a mainstream phenomenon.
SW: Something like a phenomenon.
AF: Wrong song, haha! I remember hearing my parents bump this and I was amazed.
SW: I still am. The beat don’t stop until the break of dawn.
-
“Dead Wrong (feat. Eminem)” – The Notorious B.I.G.
AF: That’s right. “Dead Wrong” is probably Biggie’s best lyrical performance of all time.
SW: It certainly showcases a lot of dirty words.
AF: It’s vulgar as hell, but it puts you in the mood.
SW: And don’t forget about the equally as vulgar Eminem.
AF: Biggie will always be the GOAT to me.
SW: Relax and take notes!
-
“Hail Mary” – 2Pac
AF: This song will never die.
SW: Come with me!
AF: Pac’s deep vocals with Bone Thugs’ rap and melody style makes for a great classic.
SW: 1996 was a good year for music and a sad year for 2pac.
AF: Very much so.
SW: When they turn out the lights, I’ll be there in the dark.
-
“Excuse Me Miss” – Jay-Z
AF: I remember bumping this song every day sophomore year of high school.
SW: When you were a sophomore in high school, I started my first stint at a senior citizen home. Anyway!
AF: I would usually listen to this song right after Shania Twain’s “Forever And For Always”.
SW: Props to you for disclosing such. You don’t often hear Shania mentioned in the hip hop world.
AF: No lie! I had them on the same mixed CD.
SW: I miss those. Excuse me MIX.
-
“Roll Out (My Business)” – Ludacris
AF: Word Of Mouf was the first rap CD I ever bought.
SW: I went to school in Michigan when this was released. I feel that what you just said applies to MANY in that area.
AF: The entire album is hot, but when this song came on, you couldn’t tell me shit.
SW: It was a huge record. Fun fact: I once saw Luda perform five songs at Angels Stadium of Anaheim after an actual game ended.
AF: I’m sure he played this song.
SW: Many would’ve rolled out if he didn’t!
-
“Can’t Tell Me Nothing” – Kanye West
AF: It’s hard just choosing one Kanye song for this list.
SW: I’m sure Kanye would agree.
AF: This one always has me feeling invincible.
SW: But homie, this is my day.
AF: Graduation!
SW: STRONGER!
-
“Lollipop” – Lil Wayne (feat. Static Major)
AF: Lollipop!
SW: Lil Wayne!
AF: This song is a HIT and can always set the vibe.
SW: I like that.
AF: Every song he’s ever made is a vibe.
SW: I saw him with blink-182 and Neck Deep months before quarantine. The audience mostly agreed.
-
“Started From the Bottom” – Drake
AF: Just like Lil Wayne, everything Drake does is fire.
SW: ESPECIALLY Degrassi!
AF: This song broke him into god-level in my opinion.
SW: He could’ve used that power when Jimmy Brooks was shot.
AF: (silence)
SW: (pauses) I just love Degrassi.
-
“Ms. Jackson” – Outkast
AF: Outkast doesn’t ever need to be explained. If you know, you know.
SW: I am for real.
-
“Grindin” – Clipse
AF: Let’s top this list with “Grindin”.
SW: YO!
AF: If you grew up in my era, this right here was the beat that everybody would emulate and freestyle to.
SW: Grindin. Freestylin’. Pharrell.
AF: As a freestyler at heart, I gotta go back to my roots because if I play this joint, it’s go time!
SW: Throw that chair.