Austin Fillmore has been a hip hop fan for much of his life. You can hear such on his recent collaboration track “U Lie I Cry” with Remy Prosper that just came out this past Friday. Check it out right after you take a gander at his list of the ten hip hop songs that he believes will live forever:

“Rapper’s Delight” – The Sugarhill Gang

AF: Let’s start with the first rap song!

SW: Now what you read is not a test, I’m writing to the beat.

AF: This song is the very beginning of hip hop music becoming a mainstream phenomenon.

SW: Something like a phenomenon.

AF: Wrong song, haha! I remember hearing my parents bump this and I was amazed.

SW: I still am. The beat don’t stop until the break of dawn.

“Dead Wrong (feat. Eminem)” – The Notorious B.I.G.

AF: That’s right. “Dead Wrong” is probably Biggie’s best lyrical performance of all time.

SW: It certainly showcases a lot of dirty words.

AF: It’s vulgar as hell, but it puts you in the mood.

SW: And don’t forget about the equally as vulgar Eminem.

AF: Biggie will always be the GOAT to me.

SW: Relax and take notes!

“Hail Mary” – 2Pac

AF: This song will never die.

SW: Come with me!

AF: Pac’s deep vocals with Bone Thugs’ rap and melody style makes for a great classic.

SW: 1996 was a good year for music and a sad year for 2pac.

AF: Very much so.

SW: When they turn out the lights, I’ll be there in the dark.

“Excuse Me Miss” – Jay-Z

AF: I remember bumping this song every day sophomore year of high school.

SW: When you were a sophomore in high school, I started my first stint at a senior citizen home. Anyway!

AF: I would usually listen to this song right after Shania Twain’s “Forever And For Always”.

SW: Props to you for disclosing such. You don’t often hear Shania mentioned in the hip hop world.

AF: No lie! I had them on the same mixed CD.

SW: I miss those. Excuse me MIX.

“Roll Out (My Business)” – Ludacris

AF: Word Of Mouf was the first rap CD I ever bought.

SW: I went to school in Michigan when this was released. I feel that what you just said applies to MANY in that area.

AF: The entire album is hot, but when this song came on, you couldn’t tell me shit.

SW: It was a huge record. Fun fact: I once saw Luda perform five songs at Angels Stadium of Anaheim after an actual game ended.

AF: I’m sure he played this song.

SW: Many would’ve rolled out if he didn’t!

“Can’t Tell Me Nothing” – Kanye West

AF: It’s hard just choosing one Kanye song for this list.

SW: I’m sure Kanye would agree.

AF: This one always has me feeling invincible.

SW: But homie, this is my day.

AF: Graduation!

SW: STRONGER!

“Lollipop” – Lil Wayne (feat. Static Major)

AF: Lollipop!

SW: Lil Wayne!

AF: This song is a HIT and can always set the vibe.

SW: I like that.

AF: Every song he’s ever made is a vibe.

SW: I saw him with blink-182 and Neck Deep months before quarantine. The audience mostly agreed.

“Started From the Bottom” – Drake

AF: Just like Lil Wayne, everything Drake does is fire.

SW: ESPECIALLY Degrassi!

AF: This song broke him into god-level in my opinion.

SW: He could’ve used that power when Jimmy Brooks was shot.

AF: (silence)

SW: (pauses) I just love Degrassi.

“Ms. Jackson” – Outkast

AF: Outkast doesn’t ever need to be explained. If you know, you know.

SW: I am for real.

“Grindin” – Clipse



AF: Let’s top this list with “Grindin”.

SW: YO!

AF: If you grew up in my era, this right here was the beat that everybody would emulate and freestyle to.

SW: Grindin. Freestylin’. Pharrell.

AF: As a freestyler at heart, I gotta go back to my roots because if I play this joint, it’s go time!

SW: Throw that chair.