Today, the singer/songwriter/multi-instrumentalist Jetty Bones (aka Kelc Galluzzo) has announced that the she will be releasing her debut album, Push Back, on February 26th via Rise Records.

Push Back features songs that dart between alt/pop, indie-rock, and even a hint of bluegrass stomp-and-clamp. For the record, Galluzzo worked with producer/mixer John Fields (Jonas Brothers, Demi Lovato, Miley Cyrus) to fully round out the set of bedroom recordings she had mapped out in 2019. “I started focused on my mental health, followed my own medicine, practiced what I preached, and actually took care of my brain. This record is more definitive of the project, because I was intentional with it. I worked through everything” says Galluzzo.

The album announcement comes alongside the release of a new single, “That’s All,” which can be found below. The accompanying music video is an 80’s tinged journey, directed by Lindsey Byrnes (Hayley Williams, Tegan and Sara) and Dani Okon (Sarah Jaffe, Morgxn).

“‘That’s All’ is about pushing to find healthy means of communications for a relationship that you’re truly invested in bettering. How far can we go before that process turns into a conflict instead of a conversation? Whether it’s a romantic relationship, a platonic one, or even one that exists within yourself – sometimes we all struggle to find that line. If it’s external, is your push pulling someone else from their comfort zone? If you’re at conflict with yourself, how can you really pick a side?,” Galluzzo says.

“The music video tends to the latter by romanticizing self-love in a dinner scene. Maybe if we learned to show ourselves the same empathy, compassion and understanding that we offer to the people we love, then we could get a little closer to truly loving ourselves too.”

“That’s All” follows the previously released album-track “Taking Up Space,” which quickly became one of our favorite songs here at Substream and introduced everyone to the new and exciting era of Jetty Bones.

The eleven tracks across Push Back document Galluzzo’s wrestle between her two selves: the one on stage with Jetty Bones, espousing hope and love, and the one after show who is grappling with anxiety, depression, imposter syndrome, and even suicidal thoughts. This record honestly and sometimes painfully tracks these thoughts as she reckons with the two halves of herself.

Rather than following the traditional trajectory of hopeless to whole; Push Back instead dives deeper and deeper into the conflict between the two halves of Galluzzo, until they clash and meet on the album closer, “Bug Life,” which she wrote as a suicide note five years ago.

When asked about the album as a body of work, Galluzzo discloses “I wanted to humanize myself as a person who really struggles with things, who absolutely does not have my shit together but is still trying really hard.”

Pre-order ‘Push Back’ from Jetty Bones here before it drops on February 26th via Rise Records.