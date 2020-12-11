The New York native Ray Hodge is crafting his own original brand of music that somehow manages to encapsulate indie, pop, and soul music all wrapped up into one package, his big vocals, and big personality being the center of it all.

His bandmates and lifelong friends, Blakb3ard The Gr8 and Aeon Akira have been sharpening their theatrical live performance skills the last few years playing various underground clubs in NYC. The music is honest, raw, and emotional.

Since the release of his debut EP “Braveheart,” Hodge has been hard at work with his forthcoming album that is set to be released early next year. This next wave of music sees Ray channeling the emotional roller-coaster of his life these last few years.

“This next wave of music is the story of my hardest years, channeled into songs. This next chapter is honest, dark, revealing, and uplifting all at once, it’s my story and one hell of a ride. Are you ready for that? LOL,” Hodge comments.

“Boom” is a hip-hop/dance-hall flavored party anthem that you can’t help but sing and dance along with. This track is about mindlessness, and writing a song about something fun, something that takes the mind off reality.

“I got inspired by a wild late night out with friends in NYC, I think of all the beautiful people dancing and twerking and just going off. Coming together and having fun. This is something unfortunately we can’t do right now. I just wanted to put something fun out into the world during these darker times for people to listen to and smile,” Ray states.

“Boom” is available on all streaming services. This is only the beginning for Ray Hodges.