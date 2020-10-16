Mess of Wires sign to Roadrunner Records + drop ‘No Control’ EP

Rising Southern California-rock band Mess of Wires have just announced their signing to Roadrunner Records. The news comes on the release date of their new EP, No Control, which was just released earlier today.

You can head here to stream or purchase No Control.

Barely out of high school, Mess of Wires have already been pegged as a soon to be favorite for fans of classic rock/grunge by Kerrang. They formally introduced themselves with the lead single “Hard To Tell” and its equally impactful music video, which you can find and watch above.

“There are a lot of different eras and styles that filter into our sound. There’s grunge, there’s classic rock, there’s alternative, and it’s all a part of who we are,” the band shared. “We’ve all known each other for so long, and it made us close as a unit. We never want to sound like another band; we always want to sound like Mess of Wires.”

Track-listing: