The Trouble Notes release genre-blending song “Surfing with the Sphinx”

The funky folk’n’roll sounds of The Trouble Notes has us surfing through time with their latest single “Surfing with the Sphinx.”

With this song, they channeled the psychedelic folk style of some of the great festival bands of the ’60s and ‘70s.

“Surfing with the Sphinx first started as a jam from our lockdown studio one night just after we received the news about different festival cancelations. All we wanted to do in that moment was pretend that we were playing on the main stage at some massive festival and connecting with the crowd. This song brought us a lot of joy at a dark moment and we’re hoping it will do the same for all who hear it.”

When it comes to spending time in quarantine and not able to play shows The Trouble Notes comment, “We feel right now our mission is to spread a positive message. The past months we have been on the recipient end of incredible acts of generosity, and we hope that our music and message will resonate with those who need to hear it during the tough times that have taken us all this year. By sharing our energy and passion with our friends and fans, we hope to uplift anyone who needs it and motivate you to overcome any challenge that stands before you. Most importantly, we hope that our music will make you smile and provide you with something positive that you will take with you.”

With everyone being as safe as possible, we hope that in the near-distant future we can all enjoy The Trouble Notes performing this song at a sunset concert.