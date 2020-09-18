Smallpools Drop Brand New Single “cycle”

Indie rockers Smallpools have released their new song, “cycle,” the second single from their new LP due in 2021. The band’s relatable lyrics combine with a high-energy, almost nostalgic sound to communicate heartbreak, as well as the feelings of apprehension and pessimism that accompany it. Fans can now stream the song online.

Says the band on the track: “Life is full of beginnings and endings. We cope with the ‘endings’ and carry on until we are forced to accept pushing the reset button. ‘cycle’ is a song about starting over, the inevitability of change, adaptation, and the cycle of perpetual highs and lows.”

The band have also announced their new contract with oneRPM, a music solutions company that is redefining the role of the traditional record label. Acting as both a record company and distribution company, oneRPM is delivering marketing services, analytics, and localized support to over 300,000 artists, labels, and other creators around the globe. The company is also one of the world’s leading YouTube Multi-Channel Networks specializing in music, with more than 5,000 channels generating over 8 billion views per month. More information about oneRPM can be found on their website.

When asked about the new signing, Smallpools said, “With the ever-changing landscape of the way music is shared and consumed, we’re thrilled to be partnering with such an innovative company to release our long-overdue second full-length album.”

Smallpools entered the music scene with the release of their now-RIAA Certified Gold song, “Dreaming.” Alternative radio stations across the country helped the song to the top of the Hype Machine chart. The band made appearances on late-night television, and as openers for bands like Grouplove and Two Door Cinema Club. Since the release of their first album, LOVETAP!, two years ago, Smallpools has sold out venues across the nation.

More information about the new LP can be found on the bands’ social media accounts.