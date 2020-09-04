Playlist Blaster: An Authentic New Service to Musicians

Playlist Blaster is the fruit of the fusion of Midnite Blaster – a marketing agency for DJs and EDM producers – and Vicky Edwards, an independent music PR who worked on campaigns for artists such as 6ix9ine, Miley Cyrus and Plvtinum.

The goal of its passionate music lovers and marketing fanatics team is to help independent and signed artists grow their music career by getting them exposure through Spotify Playlists, Youtube Ads, TikTok challenges and Music Blogs. When it comes to building traction for one’s music, as well as accumulating a loyal fanbase, strong presence on each of these platforms is vital. Playlist Blaster only works on personalized campaigns that are catered to each individual musician and their respective target audience, while they are focused on delivering not just numbers, but authentic results that will last.

Operating for years mostly through their network they just launched a new brand and website to also help educate artists about the best way to market their music and help them not getting scammed by the dozens of websites promising visibility and delivering botted playlists and fake followers.