Shinedown release full-live concert for free, ‘Live In London’

Today, Shinedown have released a full-fledged live concert for their fans. Simply titled “Shinedown — Live in London,” the full-length live concert is free on Youtube for fans to watch.

The live performance is from their 2019 show in London, and Shinedown has elected to release the footage for fans while live concerts are currently on hold. The concert video will give fans an up close and personal look at their renowned showmanship, backed by their biggest, most eye-popping production to date, while as always being lead by the voice of Brent Smith.

Earlier this year, and in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Shinedown raised more than $300,000 by releasing “Atlas Falls,” a never-before-heard song from their vault available with a T-shirt and song bundle with all proceeds going to humanitarian aid organization Direct Relief – one of the largest providers of humanitarian medical resources in the world that is working to provide personal protective equipment to frontline health workers and essential medications and supplies for patients.