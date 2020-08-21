

I got to sit down with Jackie Castro, an up-and-coming pop artist, and talk about her new single “Trust Issues,” which landed her on Radio Disney!

We also talked about her journey in the music industry thus far, her passion for writing, her upcoming plans and new music, AND how sloths are the greatest beings on this planet. Get to know Jackie by watching the video of our chat above!

Watch the music video for Trust Issues below:

If you haven’t listened to Jackie’s music before, go NOW. You will not be disappointed.

Stream “Trust Issues” now!

Follow Jackie Castro:

