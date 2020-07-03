Virginia’s Kahri 1k Is “Out The Way” With Lex Luger In New Video

Kahri 1k, the new sensation signed to Pusha T’s new Heir Wave Music Group, teams up with multi-platinum superproducer Lex Luger for potentially his biggest hit yet in the new song, titled, “Out The Way.” Ahead of his anticipated new album, the two Virginia stars display undeniable presence with heavy bass and street tales. Showcasing chemistry that can easily transform into a future collaboration project.

Directed by Tim Rice, Kahri 1k creates his own quarantine isolation, including a couple of beautiful women and all the homies. Living in a lavish mansion, Kahri 1k plays around all-day with big boy whips, stacks of cash and so much more. “Out The Way” is a new essential for the rising star.

Available on Heir Wave Music Group, the new single follows Kahri 1k’s recent release “Fort Nite.” All the new music and recent surge in popularity sets up an anticipated new album, coming late-2020. For updates and everything else Kahri 1k, follow the new star on social media.

Watch “Out The Way” now.