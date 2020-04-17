The Homeless Gospel Choir release “Blind Faith”+ music video

To promote their upcoming album, “This Land is Your Landfill,” The Homeless Gospel Choir has released another single.

“Blind Faith” is the final preview to the album which is due out next Friday. It offers a perfect introduction to the bands’ new sound, taking Zanetti’s heart-on-sleeve lyricism and merging it with fuzzed-out guitars and celebratory harmonies.

Zannetti delved into the song’s lyrics, “Once they’re able to make you afraid they can get you to do anything. ‘Blind Faith’ is a distillation of how cultural control and manipulation works through fear. Perfectly capable people who are intelligent and brave and kind are just as susceptible to falling prey to fear as anyone else is. Those in power know this and that’s what they are banking on.”

“This Land Is Your Landfill” marks a reinvention for The Homeless Gospel Choir with Zanetti leaving the sparse arrangements of his earlier work behind, gathering an all-star cast of punk scene collaborators, and creating the kind of ruckus, full-band album that he’d always dreamed of.