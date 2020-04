BRXTN drops his latest EP “Computed Emotion” via Substream Records which is by far his best body of work to date, according to BRXTN. The EP consists of 6 tracks with features form other hip hop artists PH4DE and T-Rell.

Check out BRXTN on IG for a short Q&A session we had with him!

Listen to Computed Emotion EP on your fav platform.

Follow BRXTN

Instagram – brxtnofficial

Twitter – brxtnofficia

Follow Substream Records

Instagram – substreamrecords

Twitter – substreamrec