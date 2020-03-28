Michael C. Hall, Peter Yanowitz, and Matt Katz-Bohen supergroup release “Love American Style”

After meeting on the set of Broadway’s Hedwig and the Angry Inch, Michael C. Hall, Peter Yanowitz & Matt Katz-Bohe decided to form a band. That band, an avant-indie trio, is called Princess Goes To The Butterfly Museum, and they’ve just released a new ’80s inspired single, “Love American Style”. Complete with a trippy ’80s-inspired video, the song pays tribute to one of the most experimental times in recent music memory. Watch below.

The band is set to release their debut EP on April 2. Stay tuned!