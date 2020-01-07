New York’s Ether Da Connect Nabs Fivio Foreign & Swipey for “Waka”

Fresh into the new year, emerging New York rapper Ether Da Connect takes an early lead in the new class of East Coast hitmakers with the release of his new visual, “Waka”. Influenced by the ATL legend Waka Flocka Flame, the grizzly-shot visual shows a rough and rugged crew running amuck throughout Big Apple.

The debut single. For his new feature, Ether nabs popular new artist Fivio Foreign to supply star power as he prepares the world for his 2020 debut. The video delivers that vintage 90s New York look, idolized by icons like Wu-Tang, ASAP Mob and more.

“Waka” will appear on Ether Da Connect’s debut project, titled, M.O.D ( Movies on Demand ). Slated for an early 2020 release, along with the debut single, the project features previous efforts, “JuJu” and “Soccer”. M.O.D. is the perfect jump-on point for any newfound fan in search of that new age East Coast sound.

After you watch it, stream the new single by Ether Da Connect, available now on Spotify.

Watch “Waka” now.