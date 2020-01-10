The Homeless Gospel Choir releases “Don’t Compare”

The Homeless Gospel Choir, the musical moniker of songwriter Derek Zanetti, has just released a brand new song called “Don’t Compare” vis a A-F Records.

The song represents a drastic shift in sound for The Homeless Gospel Choir, offering fans a taste of what’s to come from the upcoming, to be announced album from Zanetti.

Expanding on the meaning behind the track, he explains, “This song is about how the Internet devalues your humanity and forces you to become something that you’re not through marketing and advertising. In many ways it’s like a perpetual high school bully who’s always telling you’ll never measure up. It also serves as a reminder that being you, even if it’s unpopular, is way better than faking it to be someone else.”

The Homeless Gospel Choir is on tour now in Europe supporting Anti-Flag with more 2020 shows to come. See all of the currently announce dates below.

Tour dates:

01/10 Vitoria, ES @ Kubik *

01/11 Zaragoza, ES @ Sala López *

01/12 Barcelona, ES @ Estraperlo *

01/14 Milano, IT @ HT Factory *

01/16 Zurich, CH @ Dynamo *

01/17 Graz, AT @ PPC *

01/18 Vienna, AT @ Flex *

01/19 Prague, CZ @ Roxy *

01/21 Berlin, DE @ S036 *

01/22 Munich, DE @ Backstage Werk *

01/23 Nuremberg, DE @ Löwensaal *

01/24 Chemnitz, DE @ Talschock *

01/26 Warsaw, PL @ Proxima *

01/28 Hamburg, DE @ Fabrik *

01/29 Köln, DE @ Essigfabrik *

01/30 Haarlem, NL @ Patronaat *

* w/ Anti-Flag