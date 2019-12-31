Words From A Waldman: Imran Xhelili of Awake At Last/Artery Global Helps Rank Rise Against’s Discography

Imran Xhelili is a talented guitarist. He plays in a band called Awake At Last. Imran Xhelili is also a hard-working booking agent for Artery Global. He books OWEL and many others… IN ADDITION, he handles all Scott Waldman (ME ME ME)/Lido Beach/speaking engagement musical performance and conference endeavors. I really like him. OH! Imran really really likes the punk rock powerhouse quartet known as Rise Against. I do too.
SO, Swing life away and read our 100% subjective album ranking:
- The Unraveling (2001)
IX: Rise Against.
SW: Fucking Rise Against.
IX: That’s right (against).
SW: Oh, shit. Well played. My dad jokes are always alive and well too, Mr. Xhelili.
IX: Good, Mr. Waldman. I don’t want to witness your unraveling. Can I be the sufferer and you be the witness?
SW: On one condition: Only if I could appeal the reason.
7. Wolves (2017)
IX: I wish that wolves tore you apart before you told that dad joke, Scotty.
SW: Wow. Wow. Wow! The violence in you is far from perfect. Far from perfect indeed.
IX: Welcome to the breakdown.
SW: Anyway, new Rise Against is good Rise Against. That’s not bullshit.
IX: It was a miracle.
- The Black Market (2014)
SW: We’re only three albums in and I don’t want to be here anymore.
IX: Tragedy & Time.
SW: Time & Tragedy. (pauses) I really like this album.
IX: There’s some bangers on here for sure.
SW: Agreed. SOLID opening track too.
IX: It truly bridges the gap between its predecessors.
SW: I’ve never been more proud of you.
IX: I’ve never been more proud of me. I’m off to discuss the end game.
- Endgame (2011)
SW: Wait for me! Wait for me!
IX: Help is on the way, Scott. Help. Is. On. The. Way.
SW: Make it stop! Make it stop!
IX: Ok.
SW: This is letting go! This is letting go!
IX: My head hurts. Let’s make a gentleman’s coop: Stop.
SW: (stops)
IX: Whew. Great. Now I feel survivor’s guilt.
- Revolutions per Minute (2003)
SW: From my view in heaven as a non-survivor, it knows.
IX: “Revolutions Per Minute” is an essential part of RA’s discography.
SW: Agreed… To. The. Core.
IX: Punk AF.
SW: You’re punk AF.
IX: I’m in an active rock band. I’m halfway there, bro.
SW: Whoooooa! Living on a prayer!
IX: Wrong band.
SW: Bon Jovi is never the wrong band. Ever. This album is just right.
- Siren Song of the Counter Culture (2004)
IX: Dude, give it up on Bon Jovi.
SW: Never! Always!
IX: (cries from the pain of Scott’s dad jokes)
SW: Sorry. (pauses) I’m not gonna front, this album tipped the scales in Rise Against’s favor for me. I loved it in 2004 and I love it now.
IX: Girl, same. I dug it from the first drop.
SW: Girl, same. AND, it was the band’s first major label record. Crazy that a Fat Wreck Chords group was on its way to being a permanent mainstream punk rock staple.
IX: Life would be a lot MORE frightening without Rise Against.
SW: (smiles like a baby)
- The Sufferer & the Witness (2006)
IX: I fucking love this album!
SW: It’s worth dying for.
IX: Please don’t die until you’re ready to fall.
SW: (singing) Standing on the rooftop ready to fall!
IX: I fucking love this album!
SW: You already said that. (pauses) It needs to be said again. (pauses) I fucking love this album!
IX: Boy’s no good.
- Appeal to Reason (2008)
SW: Appeal.
IX: To.
SW: Reason.
IX: Entertainment.
That’s for sure. Enjoy this entertaining playlist and try not to set your house on fire.