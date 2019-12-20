Ice Nine Kills release free video game, ‘Merry Axe-Mas’

It’s no secret that Ice Nine Kills are big fans of horror in general, as across the decade they’ve really honed in on the horror aspects of their band.

Their love for horror rests for no one, not even for the holidays, as Ice Nine Kills have surprise released a free online, and/or mobile multi-level video game, Merry Axe-Mas. The game was developed by Mungo Creative Group, and is inspired by the 80’s themed music video for their song, “Merry Axe-Mas.”

The game features three gruesome levels that are based on the storyline of 1984’s Silent Night, Deadly Night, one of Ice Nine Kills’ vocalist Spencer Charnas’ all time favorite horror films.

In addition to the game, Ice Nine Kills have recorded exclusive messages and special deals for fans who play the game, as players jump from chimney to chimney, dropping bags of decapitated heads, attacking sled riders, or taking our carolers.

Ice Nine Kills will start off 2020 by bringing their brand of theatrical rock to arenas cross country, as from February 16th to March 18th, they will be supporting Papa Roach and Hollywood Undead on your, followed by a massive support slot with Five Finger Death Punch, Papa Roach, and I Prevail from April 7th to May 20th.

Check out all of their upcoming dates below, and head here to pick up tickets.

Tour Dates:

Sat 2/1 – 2/6 New Orleans, LA Shiprocked Cruise Sun 2/16 Barcelona, ES Razzmatazz * Thu 2/20 Milan, IT Alcatraz * Fri 2/21 Zurich, CH Halle 62 * Sat 2/22 Offenbach, DE Stadhalle * Mon 2/24 Munich, DE Zenith * Tue 2/25 Wien, AT Gasometer * Fri 2/28 Thessaloniki, GR Princpal Club Theatre * Sat 2/1 Athens, GR Piraeus Academy 117 * Mon 3/2 Sofia, BG Universiada Hall * Tue 3/3 Bucharest, RO Arenele Romane * Wed 3/4 Budapest, HU Papp Laszlo Budpaest Sportarena * Fri 3/6 Bratislava Iii, SL Eurovia Arena * Sat 3/7 Poznan, PL MTP2 * Mon 3/9 Berlin, DE Verti Music Hall * Tue 3/10 Hannover, DE Swiss Life Hall * Wed 3/11 Leizpig, DE Haus Auensse * Fri 3/13 Paris, FR La Villette * Sat 3/14 Tilburg, NL 013 Poppodium * Mon 3/16 Dusseldorf, DE Mitsubushi Electric Halle * Tue 3/17 Hamburg, DE Barclaycard Arena * Wed 3/18 Copenhagen, DK Vega * Wed 4/8 Sunrise, FL BB&T Center & Fri 4/10 Duluth, GA Infinite Energy Center & Sat 4/11 Pelham, AL Oak Mountain Amphitheater & Mon 4/13 San Antonio, TX AT&T Center & Tue 4/14 Ft. Worth, TX Dickies Arena & Thu 4/16 Houston, TX Toyota Center & Sat 4/18 Phoenix, AZ Talking Stick Resort Arena & Sun 4/19 San Diego, CA Viejas Arena & Tue 4/21 Los Angeles, CA The Forum & Thu 4/23 Tacoma, WA Tacoma Dome & Sat 4/25 Portland, OR Veteran Memorial Coliseum & Mon 4/27 Morrison, CO Red Rocks Amphitheatre & Wed 4/29 Kansas City, MO Sprint Center & Fri 5/1 Concord, SC Epicenter Festival Sun 5/3 Baltimore, MD Royal Farms Arena & Tue 5/5 Worcester, MA DCU Center & Wed 5/6 Newark, NJ Prudential Center & Fri 5/8 Cincinnati, OH Heritage Bank Center & Tue 5/12 Detroit, MI Little Ceasars Arena & Thu 5/14 Pittsburgh, PA PPG Paints Center & Fri 5/15 Camden, NJ BB&T Pavilion & Sat 5/16 Columbus, OH Sonic Temple Festival Sun 5/17 Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena & Tue 5/19 Rosemont, IL Allstate Arena & Wed 5/20 St. Paul, MN Xcel Energy Center & Sat 5/23-24 Leeds/Hatfield, UK SlamDunk Festival Wed 5/27 Kyiv, UA Bel etage Concert Club Fri 5/29 Sankt-Peterburg, RU Kosmonavt

* with Papa Roach and Hollywood Undead

& with Five Finger Death Punch, Papa Roach and I Prevail