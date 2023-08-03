Today, Spanish Love Songs have released another brand new single, “Marvel.” The track is the final single to be released ahead of the upcoming album, No Joy, which is coming August 25th via Pure Noise Records. It is their follow up to 2020’s Brave Faces Everyone and can be pre-ordered here.

“Marvel’ is the backbone of the album thematically,” says vocalist and guitarist Dylan Slocum. “It was written for a friend, and the chorus was a throwaway joke that has just sort of stuck. It’s probably the most positive song I’ve ever written, and a response to every complaint I’ve ever lodged in other songs.

Find the things you need to stay afloat.

Piss off the cosmic forces that would see you perish.

Find what you need.

Stay alive.”

Listen to “Marvel” below.

Below is all of the album details, as well as the band’s announced tour dates for the rest of the year.

Artwork:

Track-listing:

Lifers Pendulum Haunted Clean-Up Crew Middle of Nine Marvel I’m Gonna Miss Everything Rapture Chaser Mutable Here You Are Exit Bags Re-Emerging Signs of the Apocalypse

Tour dates:

With HOT MULLIGAN

Aug 31 – Kingston, UK – Pryzm

Sept 1 – Leeds, UK – Stylus

Sept 2 – Manchester, UK – Academy 2

Sept 3 – Glasgow, UK – SWG3

Sept 5 – Nottingham, UK – Rescue Rooms

Sept 6 – Bristol, UK – SWX

Sept 7 – London, UK – Electric Ballroom

Sept 8 – Birmingham, UK – O2 Academy 2

Sept 10 – Eindhoven, NL – Effenaar

Sept 11 – Cologne, DE – Club Volta

Sept 12 – Hamburg, DE – Logo

Sept 13 – Berlin, DE – So36

Sept 15 – Münster, DE – Skaters Palace

Sept 16 – Munich, DE – Strom

Sept 17 – Weisbaden, DE – Schlachthof

Sept 18 – Antwerp, BE – Trix