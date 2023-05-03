Rolling Stone recognized rap authority and DMV native, 3ohBlack accompanies former Washington Commanders Tight end turned entertainer Vernon “Vern” Davis in the Tone P directed visual for “Phone.” Following the reveal of his role as Randoku alongside Morgan Freeman in the new film The Ritual Killer and previously released Go-Go/Trap blending single “Bounce Like Dis,” the HD clip for the KidJake co-produced cut centers around insecurities developed when a significant other receives an influx of attention from the opposite sex as a result of celebrity.

In an exclusive press statement press given to Medium Creative Agency, the burgeoning actor and recording artist reveals:

“My former relationship inspired me to write this song. It’s important to remember that everyone’s experiences are unique, but I knew that a good majority of my peers would be able to relate to this record. Trust is a fundamental pillar in any relationship and going through someone’s phone without their consent is a violation of that trust.”

Though the game of football has always been a priority for him, Davis was raised in Petworth during the 1990s, when groups like Junkyard Band, Backyard Band, and Northeast Groovers were inspiring a new generation of Go-go fans. He also listened to Bone Thugs-n-Harmony, Tupac, Biggie, and Jay Z, but Go-go was special. During his time at The University of Maryland, Davis majored in studio art and once he arrived in San Francisco to play for the 49ers he signed up for an acting class at the Shelton Theater of the Arts. His interest in acting eventually led to parts in the Hollywood films Chariot, Gasoline Alley, and A Day to Die.

Watch Vern’s music video for “Phone” below via District Funk Records ahead of his forthcoming album ‘Showtime’ and check out the trailer for the The Ritual Killer co-starring Morgan Freeman.