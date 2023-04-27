Migrant Motel’s new song “Party” celebrates staying in and enjoying your own company, while also exploring the emotions of heartbreak and loneliness.

Migrant Motel, the alt pop duo known for their high-energy performances, is back with a new song that defies expectations. Titled “Party,” the track is a celebration of staying home and enjoying one’s own company – with a twist.

Lead vocalist Chava Ilizaliturri explains that “Party” was inspired by the idea of creating a party anthem with a unique angle. “We wanted to celebrate the idea of staying in, watching movies, and just enjoying your own company,” he says. “But then we decided to add a love/heartbreak twist to the chorus, to take it to that place of anguish. Sometimes, you just don’t want to see the person who’s not into you anymore, even though you’re still into them.”

The music video for “Party” similarly explores the theme of loneliness and stillness. Shot in a friend’s home studio, the video features a programmed mechanical head and simple fading techniques to create a dreamlike, introspective atmosphere.

Guitarist David Stewart, Jr. says, “We really wanted to hone in on a feeling of familiarity, of chilling out and taking it easy. But at the same time, there’s this underlying sadness and sense of heartbreak. We hope that the video captures those emotions and really resonates with our fans.”

“Party” is just the latest earworm from Migrant Motel, a duo that has been gaining steam on the alternative pop circuit for years. With its infectious beats and thought-provoking lyrics, “Party” is sure to be a fan favorite and a must-listen for anyone who’s ever felt the pang of unrequited love.