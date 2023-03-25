Popular DJ Martial Simon drops a rampaging new dance track for the approaching summertime vibe in the release of the new single, “Go Bezerk” featuring Trinidad Jame$.

The song kicks off with a crisp percussion-infused bassline that immediately brings energy to the dance floor. Simon blends his powerful layers of tech house soundscapes and magnetic effects with Jame$’s hypnotic stand-alone vocal to make an undeniable chart-topping single destined to be the artists biggest accomplishment of their career. He explained:

“’Go Bezerk’ is a Techy Bass House record in collaboration with rapper Trinidad Jame$. His catchy hook overlays a club track with massive buildups, a fat bass line, and plucky synths. This record is for the clubs and a packed dance floor.”

Hailing from NYC, after two decades in music, Simon launched Get Set Records in 2021. His popularity was solidified in accumulating over eight million streams across streaming platforms behind the success of hit songs like “High In July,” “Don’t You Forget About Me,” and “Lost.” Simon remains one of the elite DJs in today’s music.

The new collaboration is the perfect crossover introduction for newfound fans of both the DJ and trendy recording artist as Trinidad Jame$ appears on the track courtesy of his own imprint.

Martial Simon is currently working on his upcoming project scheduled for release in 2023. For more information on the project and what’s next, follow him on social media.

Check out “Go Bezerk” here: