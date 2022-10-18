Atlanta recording artist ZAIA and his buzzing new sound have accumulated over 356,000 monthly listeners on Spotify. Today, he returns with a magnetic new single called “Demons On Tuck.” Reminiscence of early Kid Cudi, ZAIA’s new release negatives listeners through dark times with hypnotizing production, a mix of melancholy undertone, and harmonizing vocals. The perfect introduction for newfound fans eager to discover the next big star coming out of the ATL.

On the song’s concept, ZAIA explains, “I wrote #DOT for anyone that needs help pulling themselves out of dark spaces; people that help make going through the worst experiences a little easier.”

ZAIA’s new single is the direct follow-up to the artist’s 2020 project, Very Alone. The previous release featured nine tracks, including standout songs “DEMONS,” “JUMBO,” and “WINGZ.” Very Alone features a guest appearance by Valee (“Womp, Womp”). “Demons On Tuck” is a prelude to ZAIA’s forthcoming project, as-yet-titled, which is currently in the works.

For more on ZAIA, follow him on social media.

Feel free to stream the new single below.