Every time we approach the roulette, blackjack, or poker table, a level of risk is involved as we prepare to gamble on an unforeseen outcome. The same can be said for watching movies, as we are never too sure if the cinema or streaming service will provide us with a pleasurable result.

Whilst life is sometimes about taking risks – like gambling – there are ways to reduce your overall risk by selecting the right movie by undertaking some simple research. If you’ve stumbled upon this article looking for the best gambling movies of all time, congratulations because our list of top-tier movies below will guarantee your viewing pleasure.

Casino

Year of release: 1995

Notable actors: Robert De Niro, Joe Pesci

Martin Scorsese has directed some of the most recommendable films in cinema history, so when the genius behind Goodfellas returned five years later with the same dynamic duo from his timeless gangster classic – De Niro & Pesci – it was almost inevitable that Casino was going to triumph at the box office.

Despite its prominent gambling theme, the comparisons between Casino and Goodfellas arrive in the shape of connotation, anecdote, and casting, but the former is entirely set in Las Vegas.

It’s sometimes easy to lose sight of the film’s gambling theme as deception, money, and power become the forefront of the storyline; however, it’s still considered one of the greatest gambling flicks of all time.

21

Year of release: 2008

Notable actors: Kevin Spacey

When Kevin Spacey plays a maths professor who takes six MIT students to Las Vegas with their expertly taught card counting skills, the premise for an excellent gambling movie is already laid out.

Spacey owned his role as Professor Micky Rosa, teaching a group of youngsters the most potent Blackjack strategies of them all, card counting!

However, when the stakes are raised, and the group begin to rake in 7-figure profits, the twists and turns in this two-hour flick delivers the perfect representation of Bringing Down The House – the book the film was based on.

Uncut Gems

Year of release: 2019

Notable actors: Adam Sandler, Kevin Garnett

The widespread legalization of sports betting in America hasn’t been as welcomed anywhere like it has in New York City. But before 2022, the likes of Howard “Howie” Ratner could have utilized New York City accepting legal bets with promo codes included when the Adam Sandler-player character couldn’t fight the temptation of high-stakes sports wagering.

Most known for his comedy genius, Sandler steps away from his comical role to play a jeweller with a passion for gambling – although the usual wittiness is present – and Uncut Gems is undoubtedly one of the best gambling movies of all time.

Non-gamblers may struggle to understand the minor details and find as much enjoyment, but avid sports bettors should put Uncut Gems on their Netflix watchlist ASAP.

Rounders

Year of release: 1998

Notable actors: Matt Damon, Edward Norton

A youthful Matt Damon utilizing his poker skills to pay student tuition fees with a backdrop of run-down New York clubs as his central visiting locations set the perfect mood for a great gambling movie.

This 1998 film doesn’t just benefit the interests of poker players – although the accuracy and attention to detail in the poker games will be appreciated – as the script writing will keep most movie-goers entertained from the onset. A dark storyline with a lovable character in Damon alongside a stellar cast places Rounders as one of the best gambling movies of all time.

Molly’s Game

Year of release: 2017

Notable actors: Jessica Chastain

Based on the true story of Molly Bloom and her underground poker games for high-profile clients. Molly’s Game perfectly portrays the memoirs of Bloom, and Jessica Chastain as the lead role couldn’t have been a better fit, and Idris Elba as the supporting role is also a welcome addition.

Unlike most gambling movies, Molly’s Game separates itself as the male-prominent world of gambling is turned upside down by a female.

The film is a masterpiece, and the cast perfectly accompanies the storyline. The only problem I have with this movie is not knowing who the celebrity poker players were that actually attended the real-life poker games that Bloom hosted in LA & New York during the 2000s.