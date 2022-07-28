Rising star Dyson Alexander is taking off like a rocket after the success of his Black Fortune-collaborated “Locked and Loaded,” now he drops a potential summer love anthem, titled “Backbone,” accompanied by a music video. The song and video speak to the definition of being a down-ass chick. Stream it now via dfrnt LVL exclusively licensed to Beatroot LLC.

In the Terrius Mykel-directed video, the Hip-Hop harmonizer worships his leading lady’s loyalty, love and body as he moves around, entangling various traits into clever, lovey-dove lyrics. For instance: Can’t wait, I ain’t got no patience yeah / Her name Tiara, and she blasian yeah / Say the time and place and I can take you there.”

“Backbone is one of my personal favorites because it’s not a lot of songs out for women where their dude is showing appreciation for her support and for staying down,” said Alexander in a press release.

For those unknown, Alexander burst onto the scene in 2014 with the breakout hit, “Poppin Bottles.” Alexander’s biggest track is “Dominican Lingo,” a collaboration track with fellow rising star Who?. “Backbone” prepares fans for Alexander’s upcoming album, currently untitled, slated for a late 2022/early 2023 release.

“Backbone” is produced by the talented HBG.

Take a look at “Backbone” below, and afterward, follow Dyson Alexander on social media for more.