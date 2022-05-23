High-profile Atlanta rapper Skippa Da Flippa continues to remain one of the city’s most exciting in over a decade. Today, he keeps his stature intact with the release of the new visual for “VVS” from his latest album Forever Havin. In the Bernard Love-directed visual, Skippa raps about his young, fly and flashy lifestyle while showcasing his impressive collection of jewelry as well as designer threads. The song is produced by the talented iLuvMuny.

“VVS is about authenticity. In the jewelry world, VVS grade diamonds are the highest quality and that’s how I came into the game. Always being myself and always havin,” he says.

Forever Havin is a 13-track project that features fan-favorites “Get Money,” “Lean On Me” and “OMO.” Skippa’s latest is the popular artist’s sixth studio album and is available everywhere via his own imprint. Skippa originally burst on the scene in 2016 with his “Dab.” His resume includes collaborations with Migos, Rich The Kidd and Rico Love.

For more on Skippa Da Flippa, follow him on social media. Feel free to check out “VVS” below and stream the full album here.