Hailing from Durham, North Carolina, Carlos O’Briant, better known as the rising recording artist LVitto embarks on the new frontier of currency with the creation of his very own coin called $Aidi coin and $VERSE token. In celebration of the new achievement, LVitto brings awareness to the cryptocurrency with the release of new single and music video, titled “#AIDIGANG.” Stream it here via Family Bizness LLC.

In the Drip Motion-directed visual, LVitto is fired up in with a lime-green BMW and raspberry Corvette as he introduces his new regime and what the lavish lifestyle has to offer with two dimepieces by his side. Over the slick bars and catchy hook, the latest release doubles as an NFT, accompanied with artwork and features a fully evolved version of the $Aidi Dog. Later on in the video, the NC native is seen joining some friends by a heated pool wearing Gucci slides and a matching headband, all in effort to showcase what life could potentially be if you were to invest into Aidi.

LVitto’s exploration into the cryptocurrency-space follows a laundry list of a-list stars embarking on the journey including Jay-Z, Nas and Snoop Dogg. “#AIDIGANG” follows LVitto’s debut album release Black Frame. The debut project includes the politically-charged single “Banana Pudding.” Black Frame drew attraction with fans because of its mixture of gut-checking lyrics over jazzy instrumentation that embodied the ‘Golden Era’ of Hip-Hop. 2022 promises more new music and artwork from the rising star. Stay tuned for more work later this year.

Watch the new music video for “#AIDIGANG” below and follow LVitto on social media.