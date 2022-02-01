Atlanta’s Rico Cash is an emerging new artist with a fast-talking vocabulary and savvy street appeal. Set to make a huge splash in 2022 with the release of his new music video for the buzzing track “Walkin’.” Stream it here.

Directed by Jeffrey ‘J-Squared’ Jackson, “Walkin” celebrates Rico Cash overcoming many obstacles and continuing to grind reaching new heights. Both the song and video cements the theme that you can come out on top of any situation. The song is out now via 1008 Records.

“Walkin” appears on Rico Cash’s 2021 album The Get Back. The 15-song collection features guest appearances by Yak Gotti, Mali Meexh and Hunxcho. After the view, learn more about Rico Cash on social media.

Check out Rico Cash’s new video below.