And with over five million streams and co-signs from Hip-Hop legends like Trae Tha Truth, it’s clear to see that up-and-coming recording artist Laray Da Savage is the next superstar in the mainstream landscape. Today, the new artist preps the arrival of his upcoming album, Be Right Back, with the release of his new visual to the bouncy new single “BBL.” The first single from the album sees Laray enjoy the pleasures of curvaceous women. Stream it now via Sankofa Sounds.

“BBL” is a clever track from the lone star, lyrically. Natural, flirtatious, catchy and slick, Laray Da Savage allows the visual to entice fans that are eager to hear what the rising star brings to the table on the next project. For newfound fans, the song and visual is the perfect introduction to Hip-Hop’s next big star. “BBL” is a song for the ladies and they love it.

“I have had many encounters in the city and the female figure inspires me,” says Laray on the song’s theme.

Be Bright Back is scheduled for an early 2022 release. Get ready for the forthcoming album today. Watch Laray’s new visual for “BBL” below.