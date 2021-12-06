VIZIN is a fast-rising Native American (Arikara Native) Pop Star riding a wave right now with two previously released Billboard charting hits “You Make Me Feel (Mighty Real)” and “I Was Born This Way.” Today, the new sensation continues to wow with the release of her inspiring new visual for the latest single, “With You,” from the singer-songwriter’s new album Chrysalis. “It’s a love song – when I wrote it, I needed something happy in my life. I ended up with “With You,” it was produced by produced by Tone def,” VIZIN explains about the song’s concept.

A Wesley Quinn-directed cinematic feature. On “With You,” VIZIN narrates a love cross tale that includes new discovery, unlocking secrets and the understanding of undying love between two hearts. Shot in the Las Vegas desert, throughout the visual, VIZIN pays tribute to native lifestyle with the exhibit of tribal dances and wardrobe. All eloquently coming together to make for a must-see visual presentation that will elevate the new act into a new sensation on the mainstream landscape. The song and album are available on all streaming platforms via FlyingBoyEntertainment.

Chrysalis is an album that accumulates the journey of VIZIN through Los Angeles and the trials and tribulations experienced along the way. “Every seven years we experience change in your life and your life changes, this is my 7th year being in LA,” says the new artist. “This album is a culmination of the last seven years and everything I do after this will be from the new VIZIN of me.”

“With You” is the perfect origin point for newfound fans and a great kick-off for VIZIN’s breakthrough 2022, which includes new music and more. On what’s next, VIZIN shares,”Hoping to go on tour and share my music with the world. Would love to go on the EDM Circuit. Also will start writing new music. The majority of the album is produced by Chris Rosa.”

Get familiar with VIZIN today, take a look at the new visual to “With You” below.